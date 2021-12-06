PCH Driven: Entrepreneur Sophia Rascoff on Recon Food and How Social Media Is Evolving

Dec 06 2021

At the age of 16, Sophia Rascoff is one of the youngest entrepreneurs to launch a social media app. Her love for cooking and food inspired Recon Food, an app that brings food lovers together.

On this episode of PCH Driven, Rascoff discusses being a co-founder of the app Recon Food and how Gen Z is changing social media.

During the holiday season, Rascoff and her family make traditional Colombian dishes, including a caldo (a broth-based dish) she grew up on that her grandmother passed down to her mom.

Experiences like that, along with her love for food, gave Rascoff the idea to create an app.

"Recon Food is a vertical social media network for food. So, we aim to create a community where people can bond over a shared love of food," said Rascoff.

With features like adding recipes alongside posts or seeing the restaurants where other users have been, Rascoff wanted to lean into making the community accessible.

When joining the app, it automatically prompts the user to follow Rascoff’s account. But, she says, it’s not designed so that she can gain followers.

"It was to really set the bar for the app. So, we wanted to show people anyone can post on here. It's not for chefs, it's for people who like food and think it's kind of fun sometimes," said Rascoff.

Growing up around other entrepreneurs like her father, former Zillow executive and dot.LA co-founder Spencer Rascoff, the young co-founder believes passion is one of the most important things when it comes to starting a company. For other young entrepreneurs, that's the advice she would offer.

"Find something that you're really passionate about. I've heard a lot that there are no good founders, there's only a good founder for a good problem," said Rascoff.

In the rest of the episode, Rascoff talks about entrepreneurship, the value of intrapreneurship and how a “post-heroic” leadership approach can create more collaborative team. Oh, and we also talk a lot about food.

Click the playhead above to hear the full conversation, and subscribe to PCH Driven on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart, Google or wherever you get your podcasts.

dot.LA Engagement Intern Joshua Letona contributed to this post.

El Pollo Loco Tests 'Air Loco' Drone Delivery Despite Concerns

For the last five months, orders of grilled chicken have zipped through the skies of Costa Mesa.

In June, restaurant chain El Pollo Loco launched a drone delivery program in the city of about 113,000, which also serves as the site for its corporate headquarters. While other companies have piloted drone programs that deliver to pickup sites, El Pollo Loco was aiming to become one of the first to deliver food to backyards.

Netflix's First Gaming Studio Is Heavy on Dialog. That May Be On Purpose.

Netflix’s newest gaming studio started more than seven years ago when Sean Krankel got laid off from Disney.

Krankel worked in design at Disney Interactive and Vivendi Universal Games. While his cousin and friend Adam Hines wrote at the storied adventure game developer Telltale Games on projects like “The Wolf Among Us” and “Tales from the Borderlands.”

Both were looking for something new, and when Krankel lost his job, they decided to create Night School, a Glendale-based studio that would try to do things with storytelling that other studios hadn’t.

Qai Qai the baby doll made her debut on social media in August 2018. Dressed in a tutu, the doll is pictured courtside cheering at Serena Williams’ tennis matches, taking calls in a car with Gayle King, and reading Beyonce’s book “Lemonade” -- and she has over 350,000 followers on Instagram.

Now, Olympic gold medalist and the best female tennis player in the world Serena Williams has written a children’s book about her.

“The Adventures of Qai Qai” is a kid’s book written by Williams, published by Macmillan and co-created with Invisible Universe, a Los Angeles-based startup that’s looking to create the next hit cartoon character on social media and become “the Pixar of the internet.”

