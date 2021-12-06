ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5-Technique

By Casey Sully
Weekly Spiral
Weekly Spiral
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akMHj_0dFHWfjL00

There are many different fronts in all levels of football. In each defensive front, coaches and players need a way to communicate different alignments when setting up against an offense. To do that, we use a numbering system that tells us where each defensive player is aligned in comparison to an offensive lineman. If a defensive lineman is directly in front of an offensive lineman, they are an even number. If the defensive player isn’t directly over the offensive player, they are an odd number. There are some nuances, based on whether the the player has an inside shade or not. If they do, an “i” denotes that.

5-techniques align on the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle. Similar to 4-techs, the 5-technique has to be sturdy in run defense while still having pass rush ability. 5-techs are prominent in 3-4 defenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuomK_0dFHWfjL00

In 3-4 defenses, 5-techs are asked to both two-gap and one-gap. Two-gapping defensive linemen need to be strong so that they can read, shed, and control the two gaps on either side of them. 3-4 defensive ends typically hover around 280-300 lbs. They usually aren’t relied on to generate pass rush on their own and are instead used to keep linebackers clean. However, aligning in a 5-technique does give some extra pass rush juice because they can attack the tackle at an angle and gain leverage outside.

Comments / 0

Related
Weekly Spiral

AJ Dillon shows great vision and power in the Green Bay offense

AJ Dillon is quickly becoming a mainstay in the Packers offense. He’s creating 2.4 yards after contact per attempt, displays great vision, has shown that he’s impactful in the pass game, and is a versatile gap and zone scheme runner. Dillon’s one-cut, physical style of running has been a problem...
NFL
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Draft Top 25 Big Board: Midseason Edition

Thibodeaux is a freak of nature pass rusher who is someone you can build a defense around. While he has missed time this year with an injury, he’s been dominant when on the field. Usually a quarterback is taken first overall, but at this point Thibodeaux is the overwhelming favorite at number one. When you think of some of the best pass rush prospects over the years (Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett for example), they all have the elite athleticism and technical ability to step in right away and produce. Thibodeaux is cut from that same cloth.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Pro Comparison for 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

Here are my top ten 2022 NFL Draft prospects and their NFL comparisons. Both Thibodeaux and Clowney are freak athletes who had high expectations coming into college. Clowney was unanimously considered to be the top prospect in the 2014 NFL draft. While he may not have lived up to that hype, you could easily blame part of that on injuries. Thibodeaux looks like an NFL player playing against college kids every Saturday. However, similar to Clowney, he has also battled a few injuries in his three years. His injuries aren’t nearly as severe as Clowney’s, but it’s something to note. Thibodeaux has the same potential that Clowney did. Even if he doesn’t put up crazy sack totals, you know he’s going to have an impact on each and every game.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Jonathan Taylor has the Colts running wild

Jonathan Taylor is on fire. He has over 100 yards in five of the last six games, has eclipsed 1,000 yards already, and has catapulted himself into MVP talks. While Taylor is great on his own, Frank Reich’s run game scheme is also to thank. In their last four games, the Colts have run almost every run scheme you can think of: outside zone, stretch, split zone, power, counter, trap, and toss all made appearances. They give a lot of different looks, but the Colts base out of zone running. Reich particularly loves to run wide zone weak. He then creates change of pace plays to outflank the defense and create new running lanes for Jonathan Taylor. Taylor himself is the perfect fit for Reich’s run game. He’s a patient zone runner, understands how to set up blocks, and attacks lanes in front of him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Because They Can#American Football
Weekly Spiral

The Bengals and their offense are real contenders

Who are the Cincinnati Bengals? They’ve blown out AFC contenders like the Steelers and Raiders, played through overtime with the Packers, and Ja’Marr Chase was setting the world on fire. Then they lost to the Jets, put up a clunker against Cleveland, and Chase has fallen off the map with only 152 yards in his last four games. The offensive line has been good in spots, but not great. Joe Mixon has come alive in the last couple weeks, and they’re starting to figure things out on offense with the quick passing game, running to the strength of their offensive line, and layering plays to build off each other.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: November Edition

November’s mock is here! As with all my mock drafts, they are a combination of what I think will happen combined with my own player rankings. *This mock was done before the 11/22 Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.*. 1. Detroit Lions- Kayvon...
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans To Start Mills Against Seahawks, For Remainder Of Season?

- Rookie quarterback Davis Mills is expected to become the Houston Texans' QB1 again Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks and perhaps for the remainder of the season, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. While veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a torn ligament in his left, non-throwing hand,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Release Former First-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are making at least one change to their roster before this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday afternoon, the team officially waived offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M, started his professional career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Marcus Freeman’s Quote About The Bears Is Going Viral

Newly hired Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman is one of the brightest young coaches in college football. That’s because, at the age of 35, he’s already had a wealth of experience. Freeman has done it all in the game of football. He played his college...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Sean McDermott News

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2021 regular season with high expectations. Buffalo, coming off a strong performance in 2020, entered this season as a Super Bowl frontrunner. Almost everyone was picking the Bills to win the AFC East and make a deep run in the postseason this January. While that...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Despite Late Rally, Ravens Fall Short In Loss To Browns

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens’ chances of picking up a road victory Sunday in Cleveland took a hit early in the second quarter when star quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game with an ankle injury. But, led by backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, Baltimore wouldn’t be counted out so easily. After trailing 24-6 in the first half, the Ravens scored 16 unanswered points in the second half. Despite the late-game rally, Baltimore couldn’t overcome the deficit, taking a 24-22 loss to the Browns. The first half was mostly quiet for the Ravens, who struggled to find the end zone and would’ve been held...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Career Day for Tigers' legend

It wasn't a great day for the Raiders, but it was a historic day for WRU member Hunter Renfrow. Hunter Renfrow set a new career high today vs the Chiefs.  Renfrow caught 13 passes for 117 yards and one (...)
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Weekly Spiral

30
Followers
108
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly Spiral strives to provide some of the highest level yet understandable football analysis. By using All-22 coaching footage, we are able to add extra insight to explain current trends, big plays, player breakdowns, and schematic philosophies. Weekly Spiral aims to make the complexities of football approachable to everyone: from casual fans and diehards to players and coaches.

 https://weeklyspiral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy