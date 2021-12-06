ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danske Bank asked to expand debt-collection investigation

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danske Bank has been asked by the Danish financial watchdog to extend...

pymnts

Chase Bank Expands Overdraft Protection Options

Chase Bank is adding more options for customers to avoid overdraft fees in 2022, per a Wednesday (Dec. 8) press release. The bank is giving customers an extra day to bring their overdraft balance to $50 or less, giving them until the end of the next business day to add more funds.
smarteranalyst.com

Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Global modern card issuing platform Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) has expanded its partnership with Swedish fintech company Klarna Bank to include 13 new European nations. Following the announcement, shares of Marqeta were trading 6.5% up, at the time of writing, in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday.
pymnts

FOMO Pay, Banking Circle Team on Collections in APAC

FOMO Pay, a Singaporean payment solution provider, is teaming up with Banking Circle, a Luxembourg-based bank, to offer more collection and payment services for corporate clients in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, according to a press release. With Banking Circle’s capabilities for Collection on Behalf of (COBO) and Payment on Behalf...
University of Florida

Fair Debt Collection Practices

For a lot of us, we don’t intend to leave a debt unpaid. For others, it is a tough decision that has to be made between buying groceries and medicine or paying the credit card payment. At some time or another, many of us end up with an outstanding debt on our credit report. Businesses trying to collect those debts have been known to harass or threaten debtors. Lucky for us, in 1977 the government put a law in place to protect consumers from those bad practices. Keep in mind, this law only applies to 3rd party debt collectors. Just recently, our legislators revised the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to account for new technologies.
101 WIXX

Yellen: bank access for cannabis firms would aid U.S. tax collections

(Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that she agreed that allowing state-legal cash-only cannabis businesses to access the U.S. banking system would allow the Internal Revenue Service to improve collection of taxes. Representative Ed Perlmutter of Colorado asked Yellen during a U.S. House Financial Services Committee...
The Poultry Site

US farmers ask for investigation into fertiliser prices

In a letter written by the Family Farm Action Alliance, farmers have asked the US Department of Justice to investigate whether recent spikes in fertiliser prices are attributable to market manipulation by fertiliser companies. The group, which has more than 6,000 farmer and rural members, alleges fertiliser companies are setting...
whtc.com

Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS after complaints of forced labour, and has charged the company with four violations, the labour department said on Saturday. “The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to work...
whtc.com

Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit’s shares

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings denied a claim by a creditor that a $96.98 million loan on which it missed a payment was secured by shares in its property management unit. TFI Securities and Futures Ltd told Fantasia it was entitled to enforce the charge of...
whtc.com

Exclusive-EU regulators set to okay $16 billion Microsoft, Nuance deal, sources say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators are set to give unconditional clearance to Microsoft Corp’s $16 billion bid for artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc, people familiar with the matter said. Microsoft announced the deal in April which will boost its presence in cloud solutions...
whtc.com

UniCredit targets 2024 net profit above 4.5 billion euros

MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit said it would grow its net profit on average by 10% a year through 2024 to above 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion) by betting on fee income to drive revenues. UniCredit on Thursday unveiled a new three-year strategy under Andrea Orcel, who took the helm in April....
whtc.com

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine could be approved very soon, says EMA chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The head of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Tuesday said that it could soon approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. biotech company Novavax. “The vaccine from Novavax could be authorised in the very near future,” Emma Cooke told EU health ministers during a public session...
pymnts

Yolt Expanding European Open Banking B2B Platform

Open banking provider Yolt is expanding its B2B platform across Europe after obtaining a PSD2 license from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), according to a IBS Intelligence report Tuesday (Dec. 7). The move allows Yolt to conduct open banking activities, including Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS), under...
WLNS

Inflation is painfully high, but some relief may be coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Inflation is painfully high, but this hopefully is close to as bad as it gets. Consumer prices rose 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, a 39-year high. Many economists expect inflation to remain near this level for a few more months but to then moderate through 2022 for a […]
whtc.com

UK’s Johnson accelerates booster programme to fight Omicron

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday launched a campaign to accelerate the rollout of booster vaccines after finding that two doses were not enough to protect against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “Everyone eligible aged 18 and over in England will have the chance...
The Independent

Scholz, Polish prime minister discuss migration, energy, EU

Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz came to Warsaw Sunday for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc’s border.He was greeted by Morawiecki, with military honors, in front of the Polish premier's office. It was one of Scholz’s early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday. Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will carry Russian gas directly to Germany saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries, and exposes it to pressure from Moscow. Germany's...
