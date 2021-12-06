ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Halio Raises $100 Million for Smart Glass

By Editor

 6 days ago

HAYWARD — Halio, builder of smart windows, says it has raised $100 million in financing led by inside investors SK and Capricorn Investment Group. SK is Korea’s third-largest company with more than $68 Billion in annual revenue. Halio develops and commercializes breakthrough advances in electrochromic technology that maximize natural...





Every Company Closes $175 Million Series C

SAN FRANCISCO — The EVERY Company (formerly Clara Foods), developer of animal-free protein, has closed $175 million in Series C financing. The round was co-led by new investor, McWin, and existing investor, Rage Capital. Other new and existing investors joined the round including Temasek, Grosvenor’s Wheatsheaf Group, and TO Ventures. Prosus Ventures also contributed to the funding, marking its first investment in synthetic biology.
MARKETS


C3.ai Wins $500 Million Defense Contract

REDWOOD CITY – Enterprise AI software company C3.ai, Inc. has been awarded a new five-year Production-Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The agreement allows for an accelerated timeline to acquire C3 AI’s suite of Enterprise AI products and allows any DoD agency to acquire C3 AI products and services for modelling and simulation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE


Heap Reels In $110 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO – Heap, a digital insights platform, has closed $110 million Series D round at a $960 million valuation. The funding will be used to scale Heap’s global operations and accelerate research and development of the industry’s most advanced digital analytics platform for product builders, growth marketers, and fast-moving analytics teams. Sixth Street Growth led the round which included new investment from the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Sixth Street and Goldman will both receive representation on Heap’s board of directors. Existing investors NewView Capital, Menlo Ventures, DTCP, Triangle Peak Partners, Alliance Bernstein Private Credit Investors, Maverick Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund also participated. Heap’s total capital raised stands at $205 million to date.
BUSINESS


Hummingbird RegTech Scores $30 Million Series B

SAN FRANCISCO – Hummingbird RegTech, a provider of risk and compliance technology, announced the company has raised $30 million in Series B funding. The raise brings the company’s total funding to $41.8 million, and comes on the heels of Hummingbirds $8.2 million Series A in 2020. Hummingbird is...
BUSINESS
#Smart Glass#Energy Efficiency#Ai#Sk#The Halio Solution#Esg#Viracon


FastAF Delivers Series A Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), which helps retailers deliver products directly to customers, has closed a Series A investment round that values the company at $200 million. Investors in this round include Luxor Capital, Interlace Ventures, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Daversa Partners, former Benchmark venture partner and current Adobe CPO Scott Belskey, founder and CEO of global ad agency RG/A Bob Greenberg and former NBA star Baron Davis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA


Dragonboat Reels in $12 Million

SANTA CLARA — Dragonboat, which operates a product portfolio management platform, has reeled in a $12 million Series A round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Act One Ventures, Roble Ventures and GingerBread Capital. The round quickly follows the company’s $3 million seed announcement in July and the company says it had 500% growth since January.


Water Reuse Firm Epic Cleantec Raises $9.4 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Epic Cleantec, the San Francisco-based onsite water reuse firm, has successfully closed a $9.4 million financing round. The company has pioneered an approach to treat and reuse water in buildings and will use the funding to expand geographically and deepen its portfolio of technology offerings. Epic’s onsite...
Entrepreneur

CometChat Raises $10 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CometChat, a communications platform-as-a-service (CpaaS) company, has raised $10 million in Series A round. The funding was led by Signal Peak Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures and Unbound VC, among others. The company plans to utilize the funds for expanding...
TECHNOLOGY
Business
Business
Economy
Economy


Dispatch Goods Completes $3.7 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO – Dispatch Goods, a reusable packaging logistics startup that enables restaurants and delivery companies the ability to offer reusable, sustainable packaging, has completed a $3.7 million seed raise. The round was led by Congruent Ventures along with Bread and Butter Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Incite Ventures, MCJ, and Berkeley SkyDeck.


eBay Awards $10,000 Grants to 50 Businesses

SAN JOSE — eBay Inc. has named 50 recipients of its second annual Up & Running Grant program, which was created to support small businesses with funding and business development resources. This year’s list of 50 US winners includes sellers from 25 states across motors, electronics, fashion, beauty, collectibles and...
industryglobalnews24.com

Digitial Lending: A smart move, raises a remarkable fund

In 2020, South Korea had passed the first law in the world dedicated to digital lending, “The Marketplace Lending Act,” to regulate marketplace lenders, and protect P2P consumers. The law enables the licensed P2P lending startup to operate as an authorized financial institution to lend, raise capital from international and domestic institutions, and provide loan referral services to its customers.
ECONOMY
Biz Times

SpotHopper raises $14 million in Series A funding

Milwaukee-based SpotHopper, a provider of restaurant marketing and operations technology, has completed a $14 million Series A funding round, the company announced Tuesday. San Diego-based TVC Capital, a firm that invests in growth stage business-to-business…. Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more...
MILWAUKEE, WI
pulse2.com

Cloud Management Company Zesty Raises $35 Million

Zesty announced recently that it raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Next47. These are the details. Zesty — a provider of AI-driven cloud management technologies for real-time optimization — announced recently that it raised a $35 million Series A funding round led by Next47. New investors Sapphire Ventures and Samsung Next joined this round with participation from returning investor S-Capital. And Zesty has now raised $42 million in total since its founding in 2019.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Service-Industry Platform QuickHire Raises $1.41 Million

QuickHire, a career discovery platform working with service workers to find job and advancement opportunities, announced recently it raised $1.41 million. QuickHire — a career discovery platform working with service workers to find job and advancement opportunities — recently announced an oversubscribed $1.41 million financing round led by MATH Venture Partners.
pulse2.com

Market Intelligence Platform Tegus Raises $90 Million

Tegus — a leading market intelligence platform for decision makers — announced it raised a $90 million Series B funding round. These are the details. Tegus — a leading market intelligence platform for decision makers — announced it raised a $90 million Series B funding round led by Oberndorf Enterprises and Willoughby Capital. Launched in 2017 by twin brothers Michael Elnick and Thomas Elnick, Tegus transformed the research process for decision makers at top institutional investment firms, Fortune 1000 enterprises, investment banks, and consultancies.
MARKETS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

A bewilderingly beautiful home set high in the Texas clouds has graced the real estate market in San Antonio for $3 million. The 5,668-square-foot penthouse, located at the Residences at The Alteza, is elegance reimagined with its vast five bedrooms and six bathrooms, most of which offer dramatic views of the city for as far as the eye can see.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Asian VCs to Pour $100 Million into IOTA's Smart Contracts Network

Assembly, IOTA's yet-to-be-launched smart contracts platform, is set to receive a $100 million injection from deep-pocketed Asian venture capitalists such as Du Capital, LD Capital and Signum Capital, Reuters reports. The Layer 1 network, which is compatible with various smart contracts languages, was announced earlier this month, setting the stage...
MARKETS

