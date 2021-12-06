Halio Raises $100 Million for Smart Glass

SAN FRANCISCO – Heap, a digital insights platform, has closed $110 million Series D round at a $960 million valuation. The funding will be used to scale Heap’s global operations and accelerate research and development of the industry’s most advanced digital analytics platform for product builders, growth marketers, and fast-moving analytics teams. Sixth Street Growth led the round which included new investment from the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Sixth Street and Goldman will both receive representation on Heap’s board of directors. Existing investors NewView Capital, Menlo Ventures, DTCP, Triangle Peak Partners, Alliance Bernstein Private Credit Investors, Maverick Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund also participated. Heap’s total capital raised stands at $205 million to date.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO