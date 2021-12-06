ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LogDNA Logs On to $50 Million Series D

By Editor
svdaily.com
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — LogDNA, which operates an observability data platform, announced that cybersecurity investment and advisory firm NightDragon will lead a Series D funding round of $50 million with participation from existing investors Emergence and Initialized Capital. In November, LogDNA made Deloitte’s 2021 Technology Fast 500, which highlighted the...

svdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
svdaily.com

Water Reuse Firm Epic Cleantec Raises $9.4 Million Round

SAN FRANCISCO — Epic Cleantec, the San Francisco-based onsite water reuse firm, has successfully closed a $9.4 million financing round. The company has pioneered an approach to treat and reuse water in buildings and will use the funding to expand geographically and deepen its portfolio of technology offerings. Epic’s onsite...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svdaily.com

FastAF Delivers Series A Investment

SAN FRANCISCO — FastAF Technologies, Inc. (FastAF), which helps retailers deliver products directly to customers, has closed a Series A investment round that values the company at $200 million. Investors in this round include Luxor Capital, Interlace Ventures, EQT Ventures, PivotNorth Capital, Daversa Partners, former Benchmark venture partner and current Adobe CPO Scott Belskey, founder and CEO of global ad agency RG/A Bob Greenberg and former NBA star Baron Davis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
aithority.com

LogDNA Announces Series D Led by NightDragon, Enabling Enterprises to Maximize the Value of Observability Data in Motion

Investment accelerates bringing the company’s observability pipeline to market, hiring, and expanding strategic partnerships. LogDNA, the leading observability data platform, announced that cybersecurity investment and advisory firm NightDragon will lead a Series D funding round of $50 million with participation from existing investors Emergence and Initialized Capital. Today’s milestone accelerates LogDNA’s vision of enabling enterprises to maximize the value of observability data in motion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logdna#Ibm Cloud#Nightdragon#Emergence#Initialized Capital#Deloitte#Lifesize#Board Of Directors#The C Suite
svdaily.com

Dragonboat Reels in $12 Million

SANTA CLARA — Dragonboat, which operates a product portfolio management platform, has reeled in a $12 million Series A round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Act One Ventures, Roble Ventures and GingerBread Capital. The round quickly follows the company’s $3 million seed announcement in July and the company says it had 500% growth since January.
SANTA CLARA, CA
martechseries.com

Heap Raises $110M Series D Round to Fund the Future of Digital Analytics

Heap, the leading digital insights platform, today announced the close of its $110 million Series D round at a $960 million valuation. The funding will be used to scale Heap’s global operations and accelerate research and development of the industry’s most advanced digital analytics platform for product builders, growth marketers, and fast-moving analytics teams. Sixth Street Growth led the round which included new investment from the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). Sixth Street and Goldman will both receive representation on Heap’s board of directors. Existing investors NewView Capital, Menlo Ventures, DTCP, Triangle Peak Partners, Alliance Bernstein Private Credit Investors, Maverick Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund also participated. Heap’s total capital raised stands at $205 million to date.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bizongo Valued at $600M After $110M Series D Fundraising Round

SmartPaddle Technology Pvt. Ltd, which owns and operates packaging materials platform Bizongo, has raised ₹825 crore ($110 million) through its recent Series D fundraising round, according to regulatory filings, Mint reported Monday (Dec. 6), putting its value at ₹4,500 crore ($600 million). SmartPaddle has brought in about $187 million in...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Learnerbly, a SaaS marketplace for L&D, secures $10M Series A led by Beringea

The U.K. startup has now secured a $10 million Series A funding round led by Beringea. Also participating were new investors Digital Horizon Ventures, BY Venture Partners, GO Ventures and FJ Labs. This was alongside existing investors Frontline Ventures, Triple Point, London Co-Investment Fund and UFI Ventures. Learnerbly has also...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
svdaily.com

Dispatch Goods Completes $3.7 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO – Dispatch Goods, a reusable packaging logistics startup that enables restaurants and delivery companies the ability to offer reusable, sustainable packaging, has completed a $3.7 million seed raise. The round was led by Congruent Ventures along with Bread and Butter Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Incite Ventures, MCJ, and Berkeley SkyDeck.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svdaily.com

Halio Raises $100 Million for Smart Glass

HAYWARD — Halio, builder of smart windows, says it has raised $100 million in financing led by inside investors SK and Capricorn Investment Group. SK is Korea’s third-largest company with more than $68 Billion in annual revenue. Halio develops and commercializes breakthrough advances in electrochromic technology that maximize natural light...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

LogDNA raises $50M to bring ‘full power’ of observability data to security

Observability data software developer LogDNA, which today announced a $50 million series D funding round, said it’s developing a new platform that will enable a more data-driven approach in key enterprise areas such as security management. The company plans to debut the new platform in the second quarter of 2022, and the launch will represent a major expansion of the vendor’s efforts in cybersecurity — beyond its roots in aiding developer use of log data, CEO Tucker Callaway told VentureBeat.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Observability startup LogDNA raises $50M in funding

Observability startup LogDNA Inc. today announced that it has secured a $50 million funding round to hire more people and accelerate its plans to launch a new data processing solution next year. The funding round was led by cybersecurity-focused investment firm NightDragon. Emergence Capital and Initialized Capital participated as well....
BUSINESS
svdaily.com

Coatue Leads $120 Million Series B in Panther Labs

SAN FRANCISCO — Panther Labs, a cloud-scale security analytics platform, announced $120 million in Series B funding. The investment will be used to fuel rapid market expansion, bringing Panther’s fast, flexible and scalable platform for threat detection and incident response to security teams everywhere. The round was led by Coatue...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

B2B Travel Startup Hotel Engine Scores A $65 Million Series B

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe...
TRAVEL
pymnts

Fundbox Notches $100M Series D to Fund SMB BNPL Offering

Fundbox, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered financial platform that offers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) quick access to business credit, has raised $100 million in a Series D funding round, driving its valuation beyond $1 billion, according to a Tuesday (Nov. 30) press release. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan led the...
SMALL BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

$100M Series D Has Fundbox Firmly in Unicorn Territory, New Products, Hires On the Way

the AI-powered financial platform for small businesses, has closed a $100M Series D funding round at a $1.1 billion valuation. This latest round was led by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), joined by existing investors Allianz X, Khosla Ventures, and The Private Shares Fund, and also supported new investors including Arbor Waypoint Select Fund and a suite of BNY Mellon funds managed by Newton Investment Management North America.
SMALL BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

BitMart closes series B with a $300 million valuation

• The crypto exchange closes series B with a $300 million valuation. • BitMart promises to continue growth to provide better solutions in the crypto market. Cryptocurrencies have become more than a quick payment option after more than a decade in global commerce. Now the technology that focuses on cryptos is used in financial solutions and is a fundamental part of the upcoming Metaverse to be launched. Among the major players in this series of technological advancements is the BitMart exchange which recently finished the second round of valuations.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Daily Harvest Raises Series D Funding At Over $1 Billion Valuation

Daily Harvest, a customer-first platform reimagining the future of food, announced recently it raised Series D funding at more than a $1 billion valuation. Daily Harvest — a customer-first platform reimagining the future of food — announced recently that it has secured Series D funding, valuing the company at over $1 billion. This funding round was led by Lone Pine Capital with existing company investors. Launched by Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest plans to utilize the investment to advance the company’s mission and make organic and regenerative fruits and vegetables more accessible across the country.
INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Ultraleap Raises £60 Million in Series D Fundraise to Be the Primary Interface for the Metaverse

Round will scale the group’s technologies and accelerate the shift to the next-gen computing platform for their verticals. Ultraleap, the world leader in interface technologies – hand tracking and mid-air haptics – announced it has completed a £60 million ($82 million) Series D round of investment. The raise will enable Ultraleap to further develop and commercialise its revolutionary technologies for existing and next generation computing platforms.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Bita raises USD 6 million Series A for index customisation

Germany-based index technology platform Bita has raised a USD 6 million Series A funding round from ETFS Capital. According to a Bita representative, the construction of portfolios by dis-intermediating the traditional providers, as well granular customisation of indexes, is becoming a new area for clients. The company aims to use the new financing to build out its index infrastructure technology.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy