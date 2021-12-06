4-star A&M target Daniel Demery shines in Parish state championship win

The Andrean 59ers are state champs in class 2A football. In Saturday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, Andrean defeated Evansville Mater Dei 21-to-9. For the 59ers, who closed out their winning season 12-3, it’s their third state championship and first in Class 2A; the earlier state football titles were in Class 3A in 2013 and 2004. It was the third state title Andrean competed for in less than a month, and the second time they won. In early November, Andrean’s girls volleyball team won the state 2A title defeating Western Boone at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. And just a week before that, Andrean played in the Class A girls high school soccer finals, finishing with a record of 15-4-3 as state runners-up.

