Fisher weighs in on A&M QB Haynes King's possible return for the bowl game

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke with the media on Monday to preview the LSU matchup. Here's what Fisher had to say to reporters ahead of the final regular season game. On win over Prairie View A&M: "The thing I was most proud of was our ability to execute, not have a lot negative plays, penalties, missed assignments. Putting hats on hats on offense with different blitzes and things they did. Covered them on defense, keeping leverage on the ball, doing those types of things. Special teams, really solid job. So as far as performance, we won by a lot of points, but more importantly, we played well. As far as the process of how you have to go about doing things, missed assignments, communication, they mixed fronts, brought blitzes on defense, they were very challenging in the looks.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO