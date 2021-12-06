ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Says He Followed Taylor Swift 'Like a Puppy' to Sing a Duet at Charity Event

By Rachel McRady‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven royalty isn't immune to the charms of Taylor Swift! During a talk for the new Time to Walk series on Apple Fitness+, Prince William recalls an iconic 2013 moment he shared with the "All Too Well" singer and Jon Bon Jovi. The 39-year-old Duke of Cambridge is featured...

www.etonline.com

