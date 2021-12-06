ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

BTS To Take 'Extended Period Of Rest' Beginning Next Year

By Emily Lee
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

BTS is taking a much-deserved break after their upcoming engagements. The band's management team, Big Hit Music, shared the news on Twitter over the weekend in a lengthy statement.

After a busy few years, the seven members of BTS—RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, and V— will be taking an "extended period of rest" beginning early next year. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement reads.

"BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists," the statement continued. "This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities , a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families."

Though this news will surely be disappointing to some fans, Big Hit Music "kindly" requested that everybody "show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest." They also promised that during this time off, BTS will be "focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul."

"We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans," the statement concludes. Fans can read the full statement below:

As the statement promises, there is new music and exciting projects on the horizon for BTS. Though they will take an extended break following the holiday season, the band teased an upcoming live show to be held in Seoul in March 2022 just a few days prior.

“We’re all very excited about this [and we] hope that this will be the first of a series to see our ARMY and hold concerts,” BTS member, Jin, said of future live shows after completing their four-show run in Los Angeles last week. “We’re hoping to do more concerts around the world and are planning for more concerts in Korea — after this one we have one [concert] in the plan.”

In the meantime, fans can listen to the group's latest remix of 'Butter,' which will surely get everybody in the holiday spirit. On 'Butter (Holiday Remix), BTS replaces the track's original disco-inspired instrumentals with classic Christmas sounds like jingle bells and saxophone. The yuletide update to the hit song is meant to “bring warmth to [the hearts of fans] this holiday season to show our deep appreciation”

BTS went on to thank fans for all their support over the years, as well. “Thanks to your boundless love, the BTS digital single ‘Butter’ wrote history throughout 2021. We wish to express our sincere thanks to all fans for your continued support of BTS," their statement concluded.

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

