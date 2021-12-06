Treasury Wants More Oversight of All-Cash Real Estate Deals
By Aamer Madhani
NBC Chicago
3 days ago
The Biden administration is looking to expand reporting requirements on all-cash real estate deals to help crack down on bad actors' use of the U.S. market to launder money made through illicit activity. The Treasury Department was posting notice Monday seeking public comment for a potential regulation that would...
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, then Donald Trump and current Joe Biden's administrations provided low- and middle-income families with stimulus checks. Stimulus Check Update: IRS Plus-Up To Be The Last Payment Of 2021Reuters.
The US Treasury is moving to combat corruption, money laundering and tax evasion by shell companies by requiring firms disclose their ownership, according to proposed rules announced Tuesday. The proposal would create a database to record "beneficial owners" of all companies and many trusts, meaning anyone who owns 25 percent of a firm or can make decisions for the company, Treasury said.
Several Wall Street economists think Biden's Build Back Better bill, which includes hundreds of billions of dollars in funds to fight climate change, will be a big deal for infrastructure companies. "Nothing in DC is 100% sure, but I think the odds are very high, I'd say 80-90% that we...
These Real Estate and Oil Tycoons Avoided Paying Taxes for Years. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.Series: The Secret IRS Files Inside the Tax Records of the .001%. Here’s a tale of two...
The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is proposing a new strategy to address the threat of money laundering in all-cash transaction within the U.S. real estate. What Happened: FinCEN does not mandate the Bank Secrecy Act’s general recordkeeping and reporting requirements in all-cash real...
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) – The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on “criminals, kleptocrats and others” paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week’s U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo,...
It's a Gut Punch to American Home Buyers and Home Builders, says NAHB. The National Association of Home Builders chairman Chuck Fowke issued the following statement after the U.S. Commerce moved forward last week with an administrative review to double the tariffs on Canadian lumber shipments into the U.S. from 9 percent to 17.9 percent:
The Treasury Department is seeking public input on a plan to increase oversight of all-cash real estate transactions to try to crack down on money laundering. As part of a bigger anti-corruption push by the Biden administration, the proposal would expand on temporary rules in place in a dozen metro areas.
The Biden administration wants to shed new light on transactions where people pay cash for houses as part of a broad anti-corruption drive being promoted at the U.S. Summit for Democracy, officials said. In June, President Joe Biden ordered officials to craft policies to thwart illegal activities. Their initial proposals...
The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The race is on to make investing in real estate as transparent and accessible as the stock market. An influx of user-friendly investing apps paved the way for stocks, and now more real estate investment platforms are available for individual investors.
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google has seen an increasing number of employees coming in to its offices each week, particularly younger workers, the company’s real estate chief said during an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Friday. On Thursday, Google indefinitely pushed back the mandated return date...
Since 2009, US Congress has passed 38 infrastructure-related bills that went on to be signed by the president. The biggest one, however, was signed earlier this month by President Joe Biden. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, better known as the “bipartisan infrastructure bill,” is worth about $973 billion spread...
The federal government likely ran a budget deficit of $193 billion in November, up from $145 billion in the same month last year, the Congressional Budget Office estimated Wednesday. The Treasury Department will release the official deficit data on Friday. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.8 trillion in fiscal year 2021, the second highest on record. The CBO projects the 2022 deficit will narrow to $1.2 billion, in part because the federal government is no longer providing emergency pandemic assistance. For instance, outlays for unemployment compensation fell by $21 billion compared with the same month last year, the CBO said. Cecilia Rouse, chair of the White House council of economic advisers. said Tuesday that the slowdown in government spending will result in an 8.5% contraction in "the fiscal impulse" on the economy in 2022, one of the biggest drops since World War II.
The U.S. Treasury Department, as part of its efforts to combat corruption and terrorism, proposed a new rule Tuesday that requires companies to identify who owns and controls them, rather than the names of the people who formed the company.
Being in the business full-time since 1993 and realizing how far the industry has advanced technologically in that period of time is quite remarkable and sometimes overwhelming for many. Back then, we would receive weekly printed books delivered to us on Thursdays and Fridays as to what new listings came onto the market as well as any changes that took place on existing properties. There was intensive labor involved to make changes that were required, with documented paperwork from sellers and the never ending faxing, to complete what today takes a few minutes to do. What a waste of time, but that’s all that we had. Our current updates are quicker, accurate, and more efficient in real time. Back then the public was not privy to our “proprietary” information.
The temptation to rent for folks who recently retired or will soon retire is understandable. The market’s hot. So, seizing the opportunity to take advantage of all that equity increase makes sense. Renting is OK in some cases. But the longer an early retiree rents, the riskier it becomes. Last...
As construction firms and developers focus on recovering from the industry downturn caused by COVID-19 in New York City, many are exploring what can be done with older properties, including hotels that were shuttered as a result of the pandemic. One approach to giving new life to these properties is...
