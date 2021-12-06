Treasury Wants More Oversight of All-Cash Real Estate Deals

Being in the business full-time since 1993 and realizing how far the industry has advanced technologically in that period of time is quite remarkable and sometimes overwhelming for many. Back then, we would receive weekly printed books delivered to us on Thursdays and Fridays as to what new listings came onto the market as well as any changes that took place on existing properties. There was intensive labor involved to make changes that were required, with documented paperwork from sellers and the never ending faxing, to complete what today takes a few minutes to do. What a waste of time, but that’s all that we had. Our current updates are quicker, accurate, and more efficient in real time. Back then the public was not privy to our “proprietary” information.

