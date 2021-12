The US Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to enable the quick review of drugs and vaccines for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Wall Street Journal reports. The variant — which was only recently identified but has since been spotted in numerous countries, including the US — is highly mutated and has some 30 changes affecting the viral spike protein. These mutations in particular have raised concerns. Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, for instance, told the Financial Times this week that he suspects current SARS-CoV-2 vaccines will be less effective against the Omicron variant. However, he and others have said that more time is needed to get a better understanding of Omicron.

