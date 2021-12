A win is a win! Even against the Jets! There was some good stuff on tape in this one so lets get right into it. Right, I thought Gardner Minshew had a very good game for a backup quarterback and did exactly what you would want. There is no controversy after one game and I won’t really go into detail on Minshew’s game this week, I would rather focus on other players and in particular the running game without Hurts. I am going to do what I did last week and post all the passing plays then the running plays. Let me know if you prefer it that way or not!

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO