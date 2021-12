Bob Dole loved and lived for politics. It was once said of him that his favorite television channel was not CBS, CNN or FOX, but C-Span. The last time I saw him was a few weeks before the COVID-19 shutdown at his Watergate residence. We talked politics for more than an hour. When it was clear he was tiring, he said he wanted to arrange to get together every few weeks to continue the discussion. COVID-19 prevented that from happening, but the Bob Dole I left that day was as engaged, knowledgeable and interested in the political world as he had been in the decades he played such a large role.

