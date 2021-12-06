ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

2 Kansas teens dead, 3 injured after SUV crash, fire

 4 days ago

RILEY COUNTY—Two Kansas teens died in an accident just after 1a.m. Sunday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer...

3 arrested after troopers seize drugs in stops near Roscoe, Waco

Nebraska State Troopers have arrested three people after locating numerous controlled substances during traffic stops on Wednesday. Wednesday morning, at approximately 10:40 a.m. C.T., a trooper observed a Jeep Cherokee fail to stop at a stop sign as it exited Interstate 80 at the Waco interchange, at mile marker 360. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 82 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of THC wax, and 9 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.
Kansas man dies after ejected in motorcycle crash

BROWN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Thomas Sherwood Jackson II, 60, Fairview, Kansas was southbound on U.S. Highway 75 at 270th Road. The motorcycle traveled into the east ditch. Jackson was...
Grand Island man arrested in Kearney shooting investigation

After several months of follow-up investigation, the Kearney Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau identified a suspect and issued an arrest warrant for Gino Liban, 19, of Grand Island for First Degree Assault and Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony. The warrant was issued on November 10, 2021. Liban was located and arrested without incident by the Grand Island Police Department on November 17, 2021.
Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: possession of a firearm by prohibited person (2 counts); possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. Griffin Jr, Cornell NMN. Age: 23. 1 warrant: possession of controlled substance; possess or...
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Omaha early Saturday. Police say Kaitlyn Vanessen, of Omaha, was crossing a street about 2 a.m. Saturday in the Blackstone District in Omaha when she was hit by an SUV driven by a 30-year-old man.
Broken Bow man killed in crash near Oconto

CUSTER COUNTY-The Custer County Sheriff's office said an Oconto man has died following a crash on Friday. At around 5:55 a.m., Custer County deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident about one mile south of Oconto. An investigation revealed Daniel Jacobson, 65, of Broken Bow, was traveling northbound on Highway 21...
Man acquitted in granddaughter's carbon monoxide death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been acquitted on all charges related to the death of his 4-year-old granddaughter from carbon monoxide poisoning. A Shawnee County jury on Friday acquitted 58-year-old Timothy Wayne Funk Sr. of three charges, including first-degree murder. He was charged after his granddaughter, Brandy Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July 2019 at her grandfather's home in Silver Lake.
Nebraska man who set fire to and stabbed wife gets probation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Grand Island man who set his wife on fire before stabbing and beating her has avoided jail time after being sentenced to probation. District Judge Andrew Butler sentenced 39-year-old Giannini Cervantes on Tuesday to 42 months probation for second-degree domestic assault. Cervantes pleaded no contest to the charge in September.
Teen suspect's parents charged in Michigan school shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan High School. James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter. Authorities have said Ethan...
