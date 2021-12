An Apex Legends developer has stepped up to explain why matchmaking in ranked is so difficult to balance. Ranked matchmaking is one of those aspects that can make or break a player's experience in competitive play. After all, PvP-based titles such as Apex Legends, Valorant, and Call of Duty: Warzone are primarily focused on pitting players against each other. The process of doing so is perhaps the very heartbeat of the game that allows it to function properly.

