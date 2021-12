Fortnite‘s second chapter is coming to a close and Epic Games has revealed a teaser trailer for the event to take place at the finale coming December 4. Epic Games announced in a blog post that The Cube Queen will be the antagonist in a one-time only special finale event titled ‘The End’. Players will be able to team up in squads up to sixteen to take down The Cube Queen on December 4 from 9pm. This means the season will then end a day earlier so players who log in from now until the event can claim a 225,000XP reward.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO