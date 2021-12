ORANGE, Texas — A 21-year-old woman from Orange was sentenced to five years probation after she was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of manslaughter. Police said that Valyn Faulk was driving the car that struck the rear of a Waste Management garbage truck killing Derrick D. Cane, 28, of Beaumont, in November 2018 along Martin Luther King Drive in Orange. Cane was riding on the back of a garbage truck when he was struck, according to file stories.

