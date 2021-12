In each and every new season of Fortnite, players are given the chance to unlock some crossover characters from other popular series and franchises. With the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players now have the chance to get their hands on Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War fame, alongside Spider-Man. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know to get these characters, as well as explain how to get those Fortnite Gears of War challenges.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO