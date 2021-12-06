ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Gov. Greg Abbott: Biden’s Vaccine Mandates have driven new business to Texas

By Christina Aguayo
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpeo7_0dFHUlxH00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that the vaccine mandates put in place by President Joe Biden have caused new businesses to set up shop in the state of Texas.

In an interview Governor Abbott said that,

“There can be no mandates infringing upon individual liberty. That in part is why I think there are so many businesses that are moving in the state of Texas. Over just the first 11 months of this year there have been 70 businesses and corporations that have relocated their headquarters to the state of Texas.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott echoed statements made earlier in the week while at a ceremony for Toyota where he mentioned Tesla’s decision to move their headquarters to Texas, Samsung’s $17 billion investment and the $30 billion investment made just a couple of weeks back by Texas Instruments.

“The state of Texas’ economy is growing and thriving,….and there are business that are moving here that are growing here because Texas is the land of economic opportunity and innovation.”

Abbott said he was proud of his no-mandate policy in the state.

“Texas has been very aggressive about legally challenging all of these mandates that the Biden administration has put in place concerning COVID and we’ve been winning them all in the courts and right now in Texas there are no federal mandates that apply. The only mandate that applies is my executive order saying that nobody in the state of Texas can be mandated to take a vaccine shot.”

Gov. Greg Abbott

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 27

JWisenstein
3d ago

Abbott is correct. New businesses are back up and running after Biden actions to reduce covid. Even in light of the fact the Abbott and Trump Cult Party supporters like him have done everything they can to try to make it fail. HOWEVER, likely the bigger reason corporations move here is Abbott gives them huge tax incentives that working Texans have to cover. In return he gets huge campaign donations.

Reply(13)
14
Patrick Steele
2d ago

the mandates have nothing to do with it. the fact Abbott caters to the rich and powerful while taking a huge steaming dump on the poor is what's driving business in texas

Reply
3
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Mental competency consequences: the hidden, unreliable data Texas tracks… or doesn’t

In Texas, people charged with crimes and found mentally incompetent to stand trial most often obtain restoration treatment at a state hospital before returning to jail and being able to actively participate in their defense. In recent years, there have been efforts to increase other competency restoration alternatives – like jail-based or outpatient methods – but for some people, like Naquan Carter, those options are not always available.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
BigCountryHomepage

Viral video causes internet to uproar after woman mispronounces ‘Buc-ee’s’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — TikTok is in an uproar after a mother ‘disrespected’ Buc-ee’s by mispronouncing the well-known convenience store’s name while visiting. A TikTok video documenting a family visit to Buc-ee’s in late November has caused a major commotion on the platform for many Texans. Crazy Life of Ash grabbed the attention of many […]
HARLINGEN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Texas lines up boats to stem flow of undocumented immigrants over Rio Grande

Under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's command, the Department of Public Safety has formed a boat blockade off South Texas waters of the Rio Grande near the town of La Joya to keep out undocumented migrants. DPS officials on Sunday posted a video taken by air showing at least 17 boats stationed every so many yards off the shore of the international waters and facing Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Instruments#Mandates#Ktsm#Covid#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
BigCountryHomepage

Hendrick moves COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 4: Severe

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health moved its Community Safety Dial back up to Level 4: Severe, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Taylor County. Hendrick Health officials said the seven-day positivity rate and the number of active cases is what warranted the move to Level 4. The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy