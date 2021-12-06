Adapting an existing laparoscopic or advanced energy device for a robotic platform

Jupiter Neurosciences is an R&D company advancing JOTROL, a unique resveratrol platform product targeting treatment of neuroinflammation. Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (JUNS) is a clinical stage research and development (R&D) company developing drug platform treatments for neuroinflammation, with initial focus on a safe and oral medication for Alzheimer's disease (AD) and for people with rare, orphan diseases. The Company's lead therapeutic platform candidate JOTROL, patented through 2036, enables resveratrol to be consumed easily as an oral softgel delivered in a patented micellar form that infuses blood plasma and the central nervous system (CNS), and crosses the blood brain barrier (BBB). It is the first and only resveratrol product that safely reaches therapeutic levels without gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, creating treatment possibilities in many indications including CNS diseases like AD and traumatic brain injury (TBI), Friedreich's ataxia (FA), MPS-I, MELAS, and Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Being anti-inflammatory and oxidative-stress-reducing, it is also a potential treatment for COVID-19.
