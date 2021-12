We know that SEC fans flex more than any conference in America. But honestly, can you blame them?. There are 13 SEC programs going to bowl games (a record), including 2 in the Playoff (tied for a record). With the ACC missing the Playoff, the SEC is the only conference in the sport to have earned a bid every year. For crying out loud, the league has more Playoff teams than the rest of the Power 5 conferences combined.

