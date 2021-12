It is advantage Mother Nature in Park City’s efforts to turn the tennis courts at City Park into outdoor ice for the winter. As the spell of warm, dry conditions continues, City Hall remains unable to create the ice rinks that officials had wanted to debut in early December. That target will not be hit, and officials early in the week indicated an opening will likely be delayed until later in the month. At the earliest, an official said, the ice could be ready in the week before Christmas.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO