There are five games on the schedule around the NHL tonight, including the Edmonton Oilers traveling to face the Seattle Kraken. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are still battling away for the league scoring crown, with 40 and 41 points respectively on the year. The pair will try to one-up each other again this evening as they go against the team with the worst save percentage in the league (.874). As the Oilers and other teams prepare for tonight’s action, we’ll keep track of all the minor league shuffling.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO