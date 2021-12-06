Police detective hurt in three car pileup on I-97

A detective with Anne Arundel County Police was helicoptered to Shock Trauma on Monday, after a three-car pileup on I-97.

Officials say the detective's unmarked car was rear-ended by a tractor trailer near Rt. 32, causing a chain reaction crash.

Three traffic lanes on I-97 were shutdown as result.

The detective is listed in stable condition, while others involved suffered minor injuries.

It is unknown if the truck experienced mechanical failure or if the crash was caused by driver error. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor.

