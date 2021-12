President Joe Biden on Thursday called on like-minded world leaders to take on the task of revitalising democracies to serve as a bulwark against autocrats seeking to “advance their own power” across the globe.Speaking to a virtual gathering of roughly 80 heads of state and government as well as representatives from various pro-democracy NGOs at the US-convened “summit for democracy,” Mr Biden warned that representative government “doesn’t happen by accident” and as an “urgent matter” must be actively renewed after years of democratic backsliding.He noted that the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance recently said in a report that...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO