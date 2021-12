The stock price of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) increased by over 90% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ: EFOI) – a leader in sustainable and human-centric lighting (HCL) technologies – increased by over 90% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Energy Focus announcing it is now selling its nUVo TRAVELER for immediate delivery and taking pre-orders on nUVo TOWER, expected for delivery in early January 2022. And both Virus-Targeted UVC Air Disinfectors are available for order through Energy Focus distributors as well as directly on nUVo.us. The nUVo Traveler is also immediately available to purchase for FirstEnergy Home customers at firstenergyhome.com.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO