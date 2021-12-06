Danske Bank asked to expand debt-collection investigation

For a lot of us, we don’t intend to leave a debt unpaid. For others, it is a tough decision that has to be made between buying groceries and medicine or paying the credit card payment. At some time or another, many of us end up with an outstanding debt on our credit report. Businesses trying to collect those debts have been known to harass or threaten debtors. Lucky for us, in 1977 the government put a law in place to protect consumers from those bad practices. Keep in mind, this law only applies to 3rd party debt collectors. Just recently, our legislators revised the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) to account for new technologies.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO