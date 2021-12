This is not going to come as news to anyone who has played the game before now, but Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of food in it. That’s kind of to be expected. When one of your classes is “Culinarian” and you have a whole line of content devoted to what you do while you’re cooking up delicious recipes, it’s sort of inevitable that your game is going to have an abundance of different kinds of food. And now you can make that food yourself because the cookbook exists!

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO