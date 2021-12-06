ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans odds and lines

By Andrew Reid
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CGhq_0dFHT7tN00

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are on the road for a divisional battle with the Tennessee Titans (8-4) in Week 14. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Jaguars vs. Titans odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Jaguars were drubbed 37-7 by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. QB Trevor Lawrence finished with 145 yards and zero touchdowns, marking the fourth time in his last five games he hasn’t thrown for a score. Jacksonville’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run from RB Carlos Hyde in the second quarter. Hyde (9 carries) and backfield mate RB James Robinson (8 carries) each finished with 24 yards.

The Titans entered their Week 13 bye on a two-game losing skid with losses against the Houston Texans and at the New England Patriots in Weeks 11 and 12, respectively. QB Ryan Tannehill has thrown 5 interceptions and just 2 touchdowns over the last two games.

While the Titans rushed for 270 yards against the Patriots, their ground game has been inconsistent since losing RB Derrick Henry to injury in Week 8.

Jaguars at Titans odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 8:20 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Jaguars +360 (bet $100 to win $360) | Titans -500 (bet $500 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Jaguars +9.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | Titans -9.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 44.5, O: -105 (bet $105 to win $100) | U: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Jaguars 2-10 | Titans 8-4
  • ATS: Jaguars 4-8 | Titans 7-5
  • O/U: Jaguars 2-10 | Titans 7-5

Jaguars at Titans head-to-head

The Titans lead the all-time series between the AFC South rivals 32-21 since 1995. Tennessee has taken eight of the last 10 meetings, including both meetings last season and a 37-19 victory in Week 5 this season. The O/U is 6-4 across that 10-game span.

Tannehill completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards and 1 touchdown, while the now-sidelined Henry picked up 130 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground in the Week 5 win.

Lawrence was 23-for-33 passing for 273 yards and 1 touchdown against 1 interception for the Jaguars, while Robinson added 149 rushing yards and a score for the home side.

