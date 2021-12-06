ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First look: New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines

By Skip Snow
 6 days ago
The New York Giants (4-8) and Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) meet for a Week 14 game Sunday. The contest at SoFi Stadium is slated for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Chargers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Giants are on the road for a third time in four weeks. They lost 20-9 at the Miami Dolphins Sunday, compiling less than 200 passing yards for a fourth consecutive game. New York heads into this game ranked 26th in the NFL in total yards per game (311.8) and 28th in points scored (17.6).

The Chargers clocked a 41-22 road win against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday. QB Justin Herbert completed 26 of 35 passes for 317 yards while throwing 3 touchdowns in a game with an odd flow of scoring. Los Angeles scored the first 24 points only to have the Bengals get within two (24-22) by the midpoint of the third quarter. But L.A. outscored Cincy 17-0 the rest of the way.

Giants at Chargers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list.

  • Money line: Giants +420 (bet $100 to win $420) | Chargers -600 (bet $600 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Giants +10.5, -112 (bet $112 to win $100) | Chargers -10.5, -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5, O: -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | U: -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Giants 4-8 | Chargers 7-5
  • ATS: Giants 6-6 | Chargers 6-6
  • O/U: Giants 3-8-1 | Chargers 5-7

Giants at Chargers head-to-head

The Chargers lead the all-time series 7-5. The Giants haven’t won in this series since 1998. The Chargers have won four straight since, including a 4-0 ATS showing.

