Animals

Paw Portraits

By SPCA Communications
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAniston is a precious kitten that was found as a stray in East Texas. She was bottle raised by an SPCA of East Texas foster family making her a very loving and loving kitten. Aniston is also smart and playful! We would love for her to find the perfect...

tylerpaper.com

Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

SHELBY — Shelby is a 5-year-old housebroken, spayed Shih-Tzu. She is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along with other dogs, cats and kids. She is the perfect cuddle bug. CHOPPA — Choppa is a 8-month-old housebroken, crate-trained, neutered male pit bull/Lab mix. He is very sweet, does...
SHELBY, OH
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dog of the Week: Dream

This little beauty is an absolute DREAMboat! Little Dream is a 10-12 week blue nose Pitt who is feisty, curious, and fearless. She is also playful and a total love bug. She would do well in a home where the humans were home with her most of the time and had an older fur sibling to teach her the ropes. If you are interested in giving this little smarty a home, please visit Sparkrescue.org to complete an adoption application.
PETS
insidescience.org

Cats Know Where Their Owners Are

(Inside Science) -- Anyone who's met a cat knows that felines are notoriously difficult to keep track of. On nearly a weekly basis, one of my own disappears somewhere in the house, hiding while I fruitlessly tear the place apart and ignore the sinking fear that they may have gotten outside. After some period of time, they just … reappear.
ANIMALS
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
petapixel.com

Midas the Four-Eared Kitten is an Instagram Star

Cat photos have always been popular on the Internet, but there is a new kitten stealing hearts on Instagram that looks different from all the rest. Meet Midas, a four-month-old kitten that has four ears. The kitten lives in Ankara, Turkey, with its owner, Canis Dosemeci, and it was born...
ANIMALS
petguide.com

Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small

Big things come in small packages. Just look at these dog breeds that stay small – they’ve got a huge personality that makes up for their tiny statures!. Sometimes less is more… kinda like the pups featured on our Top 10 Dog Breeds That Stay Small list. All dogs are small when they start out as puppies, but it doesn’t take long for them to grow into their paws. But there are some dog breeds that stay conveniently puppy-sized, which is perfect if you live in an apartment or condo and space is at a premium. There are a lot of small breeds out there, and because many breeds come in teacup form, we’re leaving them off of our list. Here are our picks for the top dogs that stay small. (Photo credit: Life on White/Bigstock)
PETS
South Philly Review

Pets of the Week: Bring Emy and Elliot home together

Emy is a 2-year-old chi mix, while Elliot is a year-old, 9-pound domestic short-haired tabby cat. They are a bonded pair and will only be adopted together. They are both dog- and cat-savvy and kid-friendly. Emy is housebroken and pee-pad trained. Elliot is litter trained and must be a strictly indoor cat. Emy enjoys running in a yard but would be good going for walks, too.
PETS
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Dogs Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Derp dogs, derp dogs, derpy, derpy, derpy dogs! Can you guess how we’re going to bring a smile to your face today, dear Pandas? With photos of adorably derpy dogs, of course! Wait, you knew? You’re gonna have to let me know how later. But for now, let’s not waste any time and jump straight into the pile of happy doggos and pupperinos who can’t wait to meet you.
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

12 most obedient dog breeds that are likely to sit and stay

Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Hello Magazine

5 most loving dogs for companionship and beating loneliness

If lockdown taught us anything, it's the importance of companionship. As more and more people faced months of isolation alone, over 3 million households in the UK became pet owners since March last year. It's no secret that dogs make the perfect four-legged companion – and their love goes beyond...
PETS
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Callie, Simba and Quark from Pima Animal Care Center, Blue Crush, Jessie and Archer from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana and Smudge from Pawsitively Cats. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 N. Silverbell Road, 520-724-5900. Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of...
TUCSON, AZ
cbslocal.com

‘World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas’

Specials -- "World's Funniest Animals: Christmas” -- Image: WFACS_0060 -- Photo: Associated Television International -- © 2021 Associated Television International. All rights reserved. ONE-HOUR SPECIAL. ‘TIS THE SEASON FOR CUTENESS – Grab your hot cocoa and get into the holiday spirit with the cutest animals this side of the North...
ANIMALS

