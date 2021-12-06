Knight-Swift buys RAC MME Holdings for about $150 million in cash

Vulcan Materials company is in the middle of mini boom. When we last covered Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) we gave it a neutral rating. We explained why the business was booming and suggested that the cycle was not yet done. At the same time the valuation concerns overshadowed our optimism on the prospects and we just could not hit the "buy button." Standing aside was certainly not the best decision we could have made, even though we avoided the potentially more embarrassing "sell" call.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO