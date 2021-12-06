Knight-Swift buys RAC MME Holdings for about $150 million in cash

Leading information management company Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ITRenew. These are the details. Leading information management company Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy ITRenew, a global leader in mission-critical data center lifecycle management solutions. Upon the deal closing, Iron Mountain will buy 80% of the outstanding shares of ITRenew on a cash- and debt-free basis for approximately $725 million in cash with the remaining 20% acquired within 3 years of close for a minimum enterprise value of $925 million. The previous investor ZMC, a leading private equity firm focused on technology, media, and communications investments, will exit its position as part of this transaction.
