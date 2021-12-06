13 Must Haves For Fans Of The Office

Apple TV+ is continuing its search for the truth, renewing the mystery anthology Truth Be Told for Season 3, TVLine has learned.
Additionally, it was announced that Maisha Closson (Claws, How to Get Away With Murder) has joined the series’ upcoming run as showrunner.
Created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the drama provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts. In Season 2, starring and executive-produced by Octavia Spencer, investigative reporter-turned-podcaster Poppy (Spencer) dove into a new case that deeply involved her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson).
