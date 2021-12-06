ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stricter international flight COVID-19 testing rules go into effect

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461cDc_0dFHS78q00

New COVID-19 testing rules are now in effect for people entering the United States by plane.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now requires a pre-departure coronavirus test one day before flying to the U.S., USA Today reported.

CNN reported that the rule specifies one day before a flight, not 24 hours, to allow for flexibility.

Originally the rule only applied to unvaccinated travelers. Now anyone traveling to the country by air must be tested.

The rule also applies to all air passengers over the age of 2 no matter the person’s nationality.

Airlines were also asked to collect contract tracing information and to forward it to the CDC when requested to do so with the information including names, addresses, phone numbers, emails and birthdays, according to USA Today.

According to the CDC, the only people who do not have to take a test the day before are those who have recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days of travel and can provide documentation, CNN reported.

In addition to the testing requirements, President Joe Biden announced last week that the federal mask mandate requiring masks in airports, on planes, on buses and on trains, would be extended through March 18, CNN reported.

For more on the new regulations, visit the CDC.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

Biden Administration Considers Stricter Testing Rules for Travelers

The Biden administration may require stricter testing measures for all travelers visiting or returning to the United States. According to a Washington Post report, the administration is also considering additional measures, including a seven-day self-quarantine and retesting several days after arrival. Royal Caribbean 'Evaluating' Mandatory COVID-19... New Poll Suggests Fears...
U.S. POLITICS
healthday.com

CDC to Toughen COVID-19 Testing for International Travelers

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- As the world struggles with ways to stem the spread of the new omicron variant, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that international travelers to the United States will soon have to provide a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of departure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Las Vegas Herald

US tightens COVID-19 measures over omicron variant concerns, stricter testing protocols for inbound international travellers

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has announced new requirements for international travellers coming to the US, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Inbound travellers coming to the US will have to be tested for COVID-19 within a day before their flight to the US, regardless of...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#International Flight#Covid 19 Testing#Usa Today#Cnn#Cox Media Group
The Independent

Delay to rules on Covid-19 testing for travellers into Ireland

The introduction of new testing rules for arrivals into Ireland, introduced in response to the Omicron variant, has been delayed by 48 hours.The PA news agency understands that industry figures were informed last night that the rules will now come into effect at midnight on Sunday.Earlier this week, the Government agreed new rules on travel that would see all travellers entering Ireland required to show a negative result on a professionally administered antigen test 48 hours before arrival, or on a PCR test 72 hours before arrival.If you're regularly in high-risk environments, and you don't have symptoms, the advice is...
WORLD
Sand Hills Express

U.S.-bound travelers scramble as new COVID test rules take effect

New COVID-19 testing rules for anybody traveling to the United States went into effect Monday, sending Americans scrambling over the weekend to make sure they got tested on time to fly back into the country. In response to the spread of the Omicron variant, President Biden announced last week that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSVN-TV

MIA travelers weigh in on COVID test requirement set to go into effect

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the U.S. prepares to enforce stricter travel requirements in an effort to combat COVID-19 and its new variant, travelers flying in and out of South Florida airports are greeting the safety measures with mixed emotions. The Biden administration is scheduled to impose a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

New COVID-19 Protocols At LAX Set To Take Effect For International Arrivals

LAX (CBSLA) – International travelers going through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will face new COVID-19 protocols arriving into LAX due to the rise of the Omicron variant. Beginning Monday, all inbound international travelers must test negative for coronavirus within one day of departure. The new rule applies to all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox5dc.com

Biden requirement for COVID-19 testing 24 hours before international flights begins Monday

WASHINGTON - President Biden's planned requirement for incoming international travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departing began Monday. A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News Thursday that the 24-hour testing requirement, which Biden officially announced earlier in the day, will go into effect on Monday. All travelers, regardless of vaccination or citizenship status, will be subject to the changed regulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thesource.com

NY Gov. Hochul Announces Stricter Masks Rules Effective December 13

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is putting in a new mask mandate because of new coronavirus concerns. The new policy goes into effect December 13th. Masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a COVID vaccine requirement. The state says it will reevaluate the policy January 15th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Thousands protest in Prague against COVID vaccine mandate

PRAGUE — (AP) — Several thousand people marched through the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for certain groups including people age 60 and over. The participants didn’t wear face coverings or follow social distancing rules despite a request by police to do so. One...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
51K+
Followers
76K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy