Winter Haven, FL

Residents of Winter Haven care facility evacuated for gas leak

By Dan Trujillo
 3 days ago
The Winter Haven Fire Department helped evacuate residents along with staff at Life Care Center located at 1510 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in Winter Haven due to a gas leak.

At about 9:10 a.m. Monday, a work crew digging along the side of the road directly in front of the facility punctured a gas line, officials say. Winds coming from the lake were slowly directing the gas towards the facility.

No other residents in the area are impacted.

Cypress Gardens Blvd will be shut down in both directions until further notice, police say. Drivers should not attempt to utilize Cypress Gardens Blvd. from
Interlachen to Polk St.

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

