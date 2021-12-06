Elder & Kadavar (Eldovar) Release Video for “Blood Moon Night”

Album: The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers. In Their Words: “This version of the song infuses earthy instruments like banjo, fiddle, upright bass, and acoustic guitar. ‘You and I’ is a song prescribed for Sharing, Friendship, Discovery, and setting positive Intentions. Even when we think we are alone, we must trust that there is always a guide, friend, or loved one who has traveled and endured a similar experience. Together, we gain the confidence and strength needed to make it through any challenges or obstacles life may present. Together, we are strong. Together, we are beautiful … there is a thread and oneness to humanity.” — Valerie June.
