Elder & Kadavar (Eldovar) Release Video for “Blood Moon Night”

Devin Townsend has been teasing The Puzzle for over a year now, initially as a multimedia project with a significant visual component. The effort evolved over time, and he later described it as a “collaborative, multimedia art project,” a “highly orchestrated” affair that “gave me a chance to purge and be completely creatively free” during the pandemic. He also revealed that The Puzzle would have a companion album called Snuggles which is “meant to be something you listen to in order to feel better… Puzzle is chaos, Snuggles is calm,” he said. “The whole project is meant to express that I think there is a light at the end of this dark tunnel we’ve been through.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO