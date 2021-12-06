ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

15 Best Gifts For Your Dog

By Nancy Dunham
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Your favorite canine needs holiday gifts, too! We found 15 of the best gifts for your dog from toys to a comfy looking couch and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shari Lewis
Apartment Therapy

The One Gift to Get Everyone On Your List this Year, According to 8 Super-Stylish People

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. ‘Tis the season to do some shopping! The holiday season is here, and you’ve probably spent weeks (or even months!) trying to figure out what to give your nearest and dearest. If you’re feeling stumped about your holiday shopping list, these picks from stylish folks may spark your gift-giving spirit and help you find the perfect present for anyone on your list. (Or, you know, for yourself — we don’t judge.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

3 Ways To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You

Anyone who has a pet knows how strong the bond between the two of you can be. For dog owners like me, coming home to our furry buddies is the highlight of our day. My heart soars every time my puppy gets so excited he can’t contain himself. He ends up sprinting all over the house with a major case of the zoomies. If your dog does the same, it might be their way of telling you they love you — and it’s not the only sign!
PETS
WGNO

Great gifts for the husband who has everything

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best gifts for the husband who has everything? Early in the relationship, or when you first start dating, finding gifts for your significant other is fun and exciting. The longer you stay together, the more difficult it may become to surprise him or […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Toy#Best Gifts#Your Dog#Two Dogs#Nestpark White Paw#Home Depot
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
MyTexasDaily

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Toys for Your Little Ones at Every Age

(BPT) - The holiday season is upon us and it’s time to get a jump start on your gift list with fun finds and toys that babies and curious toddlers will love. Skip Hop, the trusted resource for baby and toddler must-haves made better, offers a quality and engaging toy assortment for little ones at every age that is sure to brighten the gift-giving season during holidays. The assortment ranges from activity walkers, bathtime toys, teething solutions, and more!
SHOPPING
Indy100

15 best toys to give every kid in your life this Christmas

Kids are the easiest folks to cross off your Christmas list by far. Simply buy them something funny, squeaky, cute, or nerdy, and they’ll love you for the rest of the family dinner. If you still find it a bit difficult to find just the right toy, though, try browsing our list to see suggestions for what to gift every growing child in your family and friend circle. Whether it’s an under-$10 plush for your neighbor’s third grader or a makeup starter kit for the pre-teen gal in your life, you’re sure to find something here that will satisfy your...
KIDS
countryliving.com

6 most cat-friendly dog breeds

Labradors, Pugs and Golden Retrievers are among the best cat-friendly dog breeds, new research has found. With Google searches for 'best dogs with cats' increasing by 55% in the last year, Canine Cottages has revealed which dogs can live peaceably alongside your feline friends. The two animals might often be portrayed as enemies, but that's certainly not always the case.
PETS
petpress.net

Top 10 Best Dog Coats for Your Pet This Winter Season

Every dog deserves the best coat for the winter season. You can find coats that are made specifically for dogs that will keep them warm and cozy all day long. With so many choices of dog gifts to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which one is best suited for your pet!
PETS
SPY

The Best Holiday Gift Baskets for Men In 2021

Looking for the perfect gift for your boss? Husband? Friend, son or other guy in your life? Simplify your holiday shopping and give the gift of many great — and gourmet — products for surprisingly reasonable prices in these delectable holiday gift baskets for men. What’s the only thing better than getting him a gift? Getting him a whole basket of gifts, obviously. And if you can’t seem to find the best gift for him below, be sure to check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for 2021.    Man Crates Grill Master Crate This grill master crate comes with everything a griller...
SHOPPING
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
651K+
Followers
72K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy