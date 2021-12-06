U.S. slams conviction of Myanmar’s Suu Kyi, calls for release – Blinken

Myanmar's military hopes jailing Aung San Suu Kyi will be the "closing chapter" for its longtime nemesis and her party, but resistance to junta rule has already moved out from under her shadow, analysts say. Massive protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent followed Suu Kyi's detention in the early hours of the February 1 putsch that ended the Southeast Asian country's democratic interlude. While the junta has since brought a catalogue of charges against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate, and slapped her with a first sentence on Monday of two years in jail for incitement against the military and breaching coronavirus rules, pro-democracy demonstrators are moving beyond the movement she led decades ago. Many protesters believe the current struggle must permanently root out military dominance of the country's politics and economy.

