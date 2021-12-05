Hoping Nadiya gets a contender next year!

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO