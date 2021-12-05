ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoping Nadiya gets a contender next year!

Was really nice to see more of Nadiya this year after 3 years where she was out early or benched, I feel she came into her own with Dan. I'm hoping they give her a contender next year! Even if she doesn't win, I feel she deserves at least one final...

digitalspy.com

The Three I'd Like To See In The Final

In all honesty, I'd like to see Tilly. However, que sera sera since all 4 should be there and I can't split them. AJ, Rhys and John. I like Rose but, of the four, she is the one I enjoy least. I'm sure she won the contest the night of the silent dance, though.
digitalspy.com

Well done, Dan.

In many other series he would have been a worthy finalist, with a combination of his improvement and popularity. He was at least as good as Chris Hollins (the BBC presenter who actually won the show many years ago). Unfortunately for him, the standard this year was exceptional, and as...
rolling out

After 7 kids and 4 women, Nick Cannon says “My favorite baby mama is …..”

Nick Cannon has hinted he wants more children. The “Wild ‘N Out” star – who has 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 4, and Powerful Queen, 10 months, with Brittany Bell; Zion and Zillion, 4 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen, also 4 months, with Alyssa Scott — recently pledged to stay celibate for some time, but now says he’s open to the idea of fathering more kids.
#Hope I#Get Lucky
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
Hello Magazine

GMA's Robin Roberts' pristine home with girlfriend Amber Laign is too beautiful

While Good Morning America's Robin Roberts only lives in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign on the weekends – she hasn't scrimped on luxury. In the week the star lives in a New York apartment to be closer to work, but over the weekend she retreats to her country home complete with a light and airy conservatory space as well as a pool in the backyard. She's owned the property for over two decades and it's stunning. Keep scrolling to take a look around her residence…
E! News

Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Harry Potter star Jessie Cave is expecto-ing her fourth child. The British actress who is best known for playing Ron Weasley-crazed Gryffindor Lavender Brown in the popular film series, took to Instagram Friday, Dec. 3 to confirm that a fourth witch or wizard will be joining her family of five with partner and comedian Alfie Brown. The happy couple, who have been dating for seven years, share Donnie, 7, Margot, 4 and Abraham, 14 months, and from the looks of these images, complete with a pink flower crown for the queen she is, it's safe to say the 34-year-old mom is ecstatic about the new addition.
Wide Open Country

Brendan Penny Never Wants to Stop Doing Hallmark Movies

Brendan Penny is quickly becoming one of the most popular faces on the Hallmark Channel. The Canadian actor has been starring in festive feel-good films on Hallmark for years and he's easily one of our favorites to watch. From Christmas movies to the beloved Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores, we always love watching Penny onscreen.
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan: Recent AEW Signee Could Be “Biggest Star In Wrestling”

Tony Khan knew he had something special when he brought Adam Cole into AEW. But even he admits he’s surprised by how good Cole has been during his first couple of months in the company. “This is someone I have so much respect for and I think is one...
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Praises Savanah On A Very Sad Day

It was a big day for Janelle Brown. Her youngest daughter, Savanah turned seventeen. Next year, she will be a legal adult and be able to make all of her own choices. However, it also stirred up a lot of emotions that Janelle shared with her Instagram followers. Janelle Brown’s...
editorials24.com

Influential Reggae Producer, Bassist Was 68 – Editorials24

Robbie Shakespeare, whose influential work as a bassist and record producer saw him nominated for 13 Grammy Awards, has died at the age of 68. He died at a hospital in Florida, according to news reports, where he was recently undergoing surgery related to his kidneys. The Jamaican artist was...
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Celebrates Finalizing Divorce With 'Divorced AF' Balloons & Rick Ross FaceTime

Dr. Dre’s divorce from Nicole Young has been a lengthy process due to a dispute over their prenup agreement, but it appears matters have finally been resolved. Breyon Prescott, current Chameleon Entertainment CEO and former Epic Records president of A&R Urban, took to Instagram on Thursday (December 9) to share a photo of Dr. Dre smiling in a chair with balloons spelling out “Divorced AF” behind him.
digitalspy.com

Representation within the top 4

Just thought I’d make a post celebrating how diverse this year’s lineup of semi-finalists is. It’s amazing to see a deaf contestant, a gay contestant and two black contestants be so successful on one of the UK’s biggest shows!. I’m so glad Strictly is really embracing everyone and has become...
