Binance Coin price analysis suggests mixed market sentiment for BNB. The next support for BNB/USD is present at $609. Resistance is present at $626. The Binance coin price is not in a strong position today, as the market is showing mixed sentiment towards the crypto pair. BNB seems unable to challenge the $626 resistance range as the coin faced rejection at this point yesterday, and the price is oscillating above and below $620 today. This situation hints at the fact that some support is present at this level, as the last small but green candlestick indicates the presence of a bullish element.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO