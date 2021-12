NEAR Protocol price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for the coin is present at $8.7. Support for NEAR/USD is present at $8. The NEAR protocol price analysis reports are in favor of bulls for today as bulls have made considerable progress by covering a range upwards and elevating price to the $8.4 level. The bulls are showing aggressive momentum and have recovered the coin’s price well after a gradual decline. Overall the cryptocurrency has been on the decline for the past few weeks, but in the last two days, bullish efforts have been notable, and the buying process has gained momentum. As the price is reaching $8.4, the RSI has also shot up near the center of the indicator.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO