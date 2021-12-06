ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kristaps Porzingis is putting on a show this season

By Tyler Watts
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks are still figuring out how to maximize Kristaps Porzingis. New head coach Jason Kidd has given him more freedom in the offense, and the Unicorn is repaying that faith with stellar production. Dallas needs KP to be their second star, but injuries have been an issue....

thesmokingcuban.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Denies Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors

Throughout the offseason, there were a ton of NBA trade rumors about the Dallas Mavericks looking to make a deal involving big man, Kristaps Porzingis. Things had not panned out as the team had hoped since he was acquired in a trade from the New York Knicks and they were looking to get out from under his contract.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jason Kidd
New York Post

Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t felt this ‘free’ since Knicks trade

The unicorn is shining in Dallas. With Tuesday’s 112-104 overtime win against the Clippers, Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight games — making it the longest streak of his career. Tuesday’s win came after the Mavericks blew an 11-point lead in...
NBA
CBS Sports

Kristaps Porzingis playing his best basketball since joining Mavericks, 'having fun' along the way

After sinking a midrange fadeaway jumper with a minute left in overtime to increase the Dallas Mavericks' lead to eight points, Kristaps Porzingis capped off another sterling performance this season in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. Porzingis finished the contest with 30 points and seven rebounds, making it the seventh straight game he's totaled 20-plus points this season, the longest such streak of his career.
NBA
Mavs Moneyball

Kristaps Porzingis’ passing could unlock another level to the Mavericks offense

There aren’t a ton of expectations for Kristaps Porzingis to be a passer. Throughout his career, he’s mostly been a gunner — either on a bad team that allowed him to fester bad habits (New York) or fitting in to space and provide complimentary scoring next to an all world superstar (Dallas). When you go down the list of issues with the Mavericks, “Kristaps Porzingis’ passing” isn’t even on the list, because it’s not something you expect.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#The Dallas Mavericks#Unicorn#Kp#Mavs
ClutchPoints

Mavs get important Kristaps Porzingis update before game vs. Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks have announced that Kristaps Porzingis will play on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a right ankle sprain in the team’s previous matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is big news for the Mavs as Porzingis has been playing some great basketball as of late....
NBA
FanSided

Kristaps Porzingis likely out vs. Pels: Who steps up for Mavericks?

The Dallas Mavericks have a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night after they had a historic shooting performance in Louisiana on Dec. 1. Dallas has won both meetings so far this season against the Pels, but things will be more difficult on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis was downgraded...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs get critical update on Kristaps Porzingis’ injury

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis left Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury and didn’t return, raising fears of another significant issue. Fortunately, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that X-rays on Porzingis’ right ankle were negative. With that, they’ll observe his condition overnight and see...
NBA
NESN

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are both out of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies

Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks PR broke the news that Dallas will be without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein for their game against the Grizzlies. Losing Doncic and Porzingis is a massive blow to the Mavs because they are one and two in scoring for the team. Doncic leads Dallas with 25.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. In comparison, Porzingis is right behind him with 19.7 points per game, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Doncic is sidelined with a left ankle injury, Porzingis has a bruised left knee, and Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons. The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and are four and six over their last ten games. Memphis is currently -116 over at FanDuel Sportsbook, which looks a lot more attractive considering Dallas is without its two stars.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

199K+
Followers
387K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy