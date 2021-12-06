ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slovenia’s top court rejects vaccination rule for public sector employees

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAGREB (Reuters) – Slovenia’s highest court ruled on Monday that a regulation mandating vaccination for public sector employees unless they can show proof of recovery from COVID-19 is unconstitutional. The southeast European country’s government had planned to impose the rule from Oct. 1, but...

