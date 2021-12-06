Laval @ Toronto recap & highlights: Cayden Primeau shines as the Rocket romp

Just keep chugging along Minnesota Wild. Let Kirill Kaprizov and the reunited GREEF line fuel that march. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but it was a slow start for the Wild. Outshot 13-11 in the first by the basement-dwelling Arizona Coyotes, who possess an anemic offense — averaging a league-worst 1.38 goals per game — and a porous defense that is fifth in the league for GA/GP with 3.48. Sometimes it’s tough for a team to get up for a game against the most woeful squad in the league, and it sure looked that way in the first 20 minutes.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO