No one pays attention to the scientists in Don’t Look Up, the latest comedy from writer/director Adam McKay. Astronomers Randall and Kate weren’t looking for attention. They were looking at the stars when they found a comet hurtling towards Earth, one that’s big enough to wipe out all of humanity. They try to raise the alarm in official ways, but when the government blows them off, they release the info to the public. Instead of inciting panic, though, the news is ignored by pretty much everyone, leaving them the only ones freaking out.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO