Jonas Johansson had a bounce-back game and only allowed one goal tonight as the Colorado Avalanche took care of business to the tune of a 4-1 win over the Habs. Gabriel Landeskog, Burky, Cale Makar, and Nuke also had goals for the Avs. The Canadiens are bad and there’s not much more to say. AJ Haefele, Jesse Montonyo, Blais Hunter, and Rudo come to you LIVE to break down everything you need to know from tonight’s win!

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO