"FX on Hulu regarded Reservation Dogs as 'the first show on cable television in which all the writers, directors and regular characters on the series are Indigenous,'" says Ruth Etiesit Samuel. "However, Black Native viewers felt excluded from the series, spurring conversation across social media regarding anti-Blackness in Native American communities and the complexity of Indigenous identity. With Season 2 on the way, many Black Natives are hoping to see their lives accurately represented on-screen and their voices heard in the writers room."

