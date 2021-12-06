ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Slovenia’s top court rejects vaccination rule for public sector employees

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZAGREB (Reuters) – Slovenia’s highest court ruled on Monday that a regulation mandating vaccination for public sector employees unless they can show proof of recovery from COVID-19 is unconstitutional. The southeast European country’s government had planned to impose the rule from Oct. 1, but...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

EU countries tighten travel rules over new COVID-19 variant concerns

BRUSSELS, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- A slew of European countries have restricted travel from southern Africa amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant. The B.1.1.529 variant, first detected in South Africa, is reportedly more transmissible and has been classified as a "Variant of Concern" by the World Health Organization. The...
TRAVEL
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Slovenia set to ban Janssen vaccine after woman’s death

ZAGREB (Reuters) – Slovenia said on Tuesday it may ban Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine except when people request it, after concluding a young woman’s death was linked to the shot. Slovenia temporarily suspended the Janssen vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/slovenia-temporarily-suspends-jjs-janssen-covid-19-vaccine-2021-09-29, one of several it was using, after the death of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ktwb.com

Israel’s top court rejects petition against Omicron phone tracking

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition by rights groups seeking to repeal temporary measures allowing the domestic intelligence agency to use mobile phone tracing to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. Israeli officials say the phone tracking measure, which is set to expire...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Vaccinations#Reuters#Southeast European#The Constitutional Court#Sta News Agency#The European Union#Eu
101 WIXX

Iraqi migrant girl, 4, goes missing along Polish-Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – A four-year-old Iraqi migrant girl went missing in an icy forest after being separated from her parents in a scuffle with Polish border guards, humanitarian groups said as they pressed for access to the border region to help find the child. Poland has sealed off the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
101 WIXX

Czech government agrees to send troops to Poland-Belarus border

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 150 soldiers to help Poland stop the flow of migrants seeking entry from Belarus, a crisis the European Union has accused Minsk of engineering. The plan, subject to approval by parliament, would make the Czech...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Germany appoints ‘pop star’ epidemiologist as health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – A Harvard-educated epidemiologist with a penchant for red bow ties, Karl Lauterbach became a household name in Germany during the pandemic by using Twitter and television appearances to urge fast implementation of novel ideas to fight the coronavirus. As Germany’s new health minister, the 57-year-old Social...
HEALTH
AFP

EU seeks to clarify status of delivery app workers

The EU will propose a set of criteria on Thursday to determine whether a gig worker in Europe using platforms like Uber, Bolt or Deliveroo should be considered an employee. The proposal by the EU executive is an effort to sort out once and for all the employment status of millions of drivers and delivery people that the major platforms insist are self-employed. The debate has clogged up courts across Europe for almost a decade, with judges handing out more than a hundred decisions across the bloc's 27 member states, with hundreds more still pending. Those decisions can vary markedly, with Belgium on Wednesday denying a small group of Deliveroo workers the designation of employees, while Uber lost in court in non-EU Britain over its service in London.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
101 WIXX

Tech firms say EU rules should ensure they are regulated in their bases

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Proposed European Union rules targeting tech companies should ensure that they are regulated in the EU country where they are based, Twitter, online video platform Vimeo Inc and three other companies said on Thursday. Tech companies are concerned that European countries seeking to grab regulatory power...
BUSINESS
WSOC Charlotte

Slovakia eases virus lockdown but not for the unvaccinated

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Slovakia’s government decided Wednesday to ease the country's current lockdown for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID-19 but the restrictions for the unvaccinated. Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said starting on Friday, all shops will reopen for vaccinated or recovered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

EU to avoid membership talk at summit with eastern states, draft says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A European Union summit with the bloc’s eastern neighbours will confirm support for Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine in their bid to move closer to the bloc but make no promise of future EU membership, according to a draft final statement. In part overshadowed by the...
EUROPE
101 WIXX

EU countries expected to agree 9-month duration of COVID pass – sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries are expected to agree to limit to nine months the duration of COVID-19 certificates for travel, two EU sources told Reuters, as talks continue about restrictions for inbound travellers from outside the bloc. The EU executive commission proposed in November a nine-month validity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Macron says migration crises show need to strengthen EU’s borders

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that reinforcing the European Union’s sovereignty, and notably its borders, would be France’s main priority during its presidency of the bloc, which starts on Jan.1. France takes on the rotating six-month presidency as Belarus stands accused of engineering...
IMMIGRATION
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slovakia to pay people over 60 if they are vaccinated

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — Slovakia’s Parliament approved a plan on Thursday to give people 60 and older up to 300 euros ($339) if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. The measure drafted by Finance Minister Igor Matovic should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc’s lowest vaccination rates. It should also help the struggling health care system amid a record surge of new infections.
HEALTH
The Independent

Australia foreign minister welcomes EU security pledge

Australia s foreign minister started a European tour in Athens on Wednesday, welcoming a recent initiative by the European Union to boost its presence in the Indo-Pacific region despite a spat with EU member France over the cancellation of a major submarine order. The initiative was announced in September and includes plans to increase a naval presence by EU member states and build stronger defense ties with countries in the region.“There is no question that, globally, we are facing a more strategically contested environment and it has never been more important to work together in support of international rules,...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Union Pacific suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate after court ruling

(Reuters) – U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday it was suspending its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its 31,000 employees, two days after a judge blocked the Biden administration’s inoculation rule for federal contractors. Union Pacific said 73% of its employees were fully vaccinated as of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Slovakia to re-open shops for vaccinated, others face longer lockdown

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Slovakia will on Friday re-open non-essential shops and some services for those vaccinated against COVID-19 while at the same time extending a lockdown for others and closing some schools, Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky said. The central European country of 5.5 million people has struggled with...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy