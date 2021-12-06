ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Jim Cramer Is Watching in the Market Monday, Including Rivian, Banks and IPOs

By Jim Cramer, CNBC
Cover picture for the articlePNC Financial (PNC) cut from hold to sell at Morgan Stanley... this is almost always a bad call because the Street loves a large regional like this... firm goes buy to hold on Citigroup (C) too... wow so far below tangible book, somebody must really not like this one... Betsy Graseck,...

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.23% to $44.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.53 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.37% higher to $283.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.09 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Jim Cramer
Street.Com

Jim Cramer Talks With Planet Fitness CEO

More than 20% of the health clubs and gyms in the nation closed during the pandemic, which has made Planet Fitness (PLNT) - Get Planet Fitness, Inc. Class A Report, stock more valuable than ever, CEO Chris Rondeau,told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Doesn't Like Harley-Davidson And BigCommerce

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) is a software security company, but he likes Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). Cramer said loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is tough. He doesn’t see much upside in the stock. When asked about EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO), Cramer said...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set for lower open after 3-day winning streak. U.S. stock futures dropped Thursday, one day after Wall Street logged a third straight positive session. Investors continued to readjust as emerging evidence showed the omicron Covid variant might not be as disruptive to the U.S. economic recovery as first thought. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq managed to post modest gains. The S&P 500 finished just a few points shy of its Nov. 18 record close. The Dow and Nasdaq finished nearly 1.9% and nearly 1.7% away from their respective record closes on Nov. 8 and Nov. 19. CVS Health shares were one of the big premarket winners, rising more than 2% after the pharmacy chain boosted its fiscal 2022 guidance ahead of Thursday's investor day.
Markets Insider

MicroStrategy took advantage of the crypto sell-off to add 1,434 bitcoin to its stash in the last week

MicroStrategy bought the bitcoin dip. The business intelligence company said it purchased 1,434 bitcoins for about $82.4 million between November 29 and December 8. The average price was approximately $57,477, for a total of about $82.4 million. Part of that purchase came during a brutal sell-off on December 4, when the price of bitcoin plunged more than 20%. Prices have risen since, but are still far off of their most recent highs of about $69,000.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Likes Illumina, SoFi And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SoFi Technologies, Inc’s (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto is "doing a very good job." The company’s stock tumbled after the company announced a common stock offering by selling shareholders. "People felt like they got hurt by it when the...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer's Investing Club Is Bringing New People Into the Stock Market

Stock picks are a common dinner-time conversation topic for the Greiner family these days. That wasn't always the case. Kerry Greiner, 49, and her husband Phil have always saved for retirement. But in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led to sweeping lockdowns across the U.S., the family became more interested in investing on their own, in accounts where they could pick the stocks.
