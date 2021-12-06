What Jim Cramer Is Watching in the Market Monday, Including Rivian, Banks and IPOs

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street set for lower open after 3-day winning streak. U.S. stock futures dropped Thursday, one day after Wall Street logged a third straight positive session. Investors continued to readjust as emerging evidence showed the omicron Covid variant might not be as disruptive to the U.S. economic recovery as first thought. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq managed to post modest gains. The S&P 500 finished just a few points shy of its Nov. 18 record close. The Dow and Nasdaq finished nearly 1.9% and nearly 1.7% away from their respective record closes on Nov. 8 and Nov. 19. CVS Health shares were one of the big premarket winners, rising more than 2% after the pharmacy chain boosted its fiscal 2022 guidance ahead of Thursday's investor day.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO