ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Meticulous restoration underway at Air Force Academy chapel

By The Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HT2Xv_0dFHQF2z00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Air Force Academy chapel is one of the most distinctive pieces of architecture in Colorado.

But few people have caught a glimpse of it for more than a year.

That’s because the entire building is undergoing an exhaustive restoration inside a 14-story “cocoon.”

And it’s not likely to emerge any time soon.

Colorado Public Radio reports the more than $150 million renovation of the Cadet Chapel in Colorado Springs is going to take months — or perhaps more than a year, longer than originally expected.

What is under the temporary building — or cocoon — now is just a massive steel skeleton covered in rust-colored primer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy